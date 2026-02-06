Interview | We Can Beat Pakistan With an Even Bigger Margin: USA Spinner Mohsin

It was a difficult decision, to be very honest with you. Because everyone wants to represent the country they grew up in, and I was the same. My dream was to represent Pakistan. But such is the level of competition there that if anyone with a similar skillset makes it to international cricket, your chances are almost as good as over, regardless of how good you are. It so happened that when I was playing, Shadab Khan was also doing really well. He is still with the team, and he has always been talented, so he got into the national side and I had to take the call of ditching my Pakistan dreams for USA. Now that I reflect upon that decision, I feel very happy. Because had I been in Pakistan, I would have only been playing domestic cricket, but here with USA, I'm playing at the T20 World Cup. There's a sense of unity and belonging in the USA team, and I am really proud to represent them.