Interview | Beat Pakistan, Still Don’t Get Invites: USA Coach Pubudu Dassanayake

Considering the predicament USA cricket finds itself in, how challenging has it been for you to isolate the squad from whatever is happening?

There have been internal issues in the last three or four months, and right now we are under the ICC, so some scheduled games got cancelled at the last minute.

I took up the job at a very challenging period because the old board was scrapped and it is under ICC now. Under these circumstances, it has been challenging to bring unity back into the team.

Our team is very diverse — we have Indians, Pakistanis, Sri Lankans, South Africans and Caribbeans. They have all learned the game differently, but they are high-quality players. Most of the current lot has played first-class cricket — Ranji Trophy in India or first-class cricket in Sri Lanka or Pakistan. They are very seasoned players.

My job is to bring everyone together and play under USA. I think we have achieved a lot in the last six months. Despite some issues around the team, it is highly talented, and on the ground we have always produced results. My focus is to keep improving every day and put up a good show, especially against the big teams.