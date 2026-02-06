T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Focused, Salman Frustrated — Tale of Two Captains

Should a cricket journalist feel compelled to resort to body language analysis, it is usually a sign that there is little left to analyse within the sport itself. Cricket, ultimately, is not chess, where a Ding Liren would take 28 minutes and 17 seconds to make a single move against Dommaraju Gukesh in his World Chess Championship match.
By the time Liren would make a move, a Jasprit Bumrah spell could reduce a batting order to rubble, or an Abhishek Sharma–Ishan Kishan opening stand could shred a bowling attack beyond recognition.
And given the brand of cricket India have played of late, with a home T20 World Cup looming large, there ought to be no shortage of cricketing narratives demanding attention.
Yet, allow us the liberty to do the former, as if this indeed is the World Chess Championship.
Take 1 — Salman Ali Agha in Colombo
At around 12:30pm, Pakistani captain Salman Ali Agha faced curious reporters at the Mercantile Cricket Association in Colombo, for a Captains’ Press Conference organised by the ICC. Should he have anticipated a questionnaire focused around how his team whitewashed Australia, such optimism would have been misplaced.
On expected lines, questions were — predominantly, at least — centered around 15 February’s match against India, which, as of yet, Pakistan will not be playing. The Government of Pakistan has announced that the team will not be taking the field against India, and while the reason is yet to be specified, it is widely speculated that the stance is rooted in a symbolic display of solidarity with Bangladesh, who have no part to play in the T20 World Cup after denying to travel to India for security concerns.
When Agha was eventually asked about the 3-0 win over Australia, he heaved a sigh of relief so evident that it barely attempted to mask how long he had been waiting for such a question.
“Nice to have a question apart from the India game,” he acknowledged.
Before that, however, he had been asked, on multiple occasions, about boycotting (note — the Government of Pakistan has steered clear from the ‘boycott’ term) the match against India.
With the candidness often associated with Pakistani cricketers — arguably, one could say, not as staunchly media-trained as their Indian counterparts — Agha clarified that the decision has come from the administrative hierarchy. Yet, he lacked clarity on whether anything could happen between now and 15 February for the government to change its stance.
The India game is not in our control. It's a government decision, and we respect that. Whatever they are going to say, we do that. Regardless of that, I do not know if the game is going to happen or not, but the government has said one thing and we are going to do that.Salman Ali Agha
With mild signs of frustration discernible, and perhaps recognising the contradiction in stating that the government had instructed them not to play while also professing uncertainty over whether the game would actually be called off, Agha sought refuge in a simple escape hatch: “I do not know about the game.”
Take 2 — Suryakumar Yadav in Mumbai
Roughly 2,000 kilometres away, and approximately three hours later, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav stepped into the MCA. Not Mercantile Cricket Association, but Mumbai Cricket Association, where at the BCCI headquarters, he was a part of the 12-strong cohort addressing the press.
The discourse was unlikely to deviate from what is hailed as cricket’s most significant game, but as opposed to looking confused, like his counterpart, Yadav seemed confident and assured, with enough clarity in his answers.
Effectively, he confirmed that India will be travelling to Colombo regardless of whether Pakistan reverses their decision, abide by the protocols, and should there not be any game, return with a couple of points.
I think mindset is pretty clear. We haven't refused to play against Pakistan. They have refused to play. The ICC has given us a fixture. The BCCI and the government have decided to play with them in a neutral venue. We have a flight booked for Colombo. So we are going, that's for sure.Suryakumar Yadav
A section of Indian fans had also demanded a boycott prior to the Asia Cup, which happened in the immediate aftermath of Operation Sindoor. Yadav, however, made it clear that India would not mirror Pakistan’s approach and would be ready to play should the opportunity present itself.
Their decision is not in my control. I wish I could take that decision. But then it's their call. We've been told that we have to play a game on the 15th. We played Asia Cup. We played them three times at a neutral venue. We played some good cricket against them. We won. We were very happy. And similarly, if we get an opportunity again in Colombo, we'll definitely play again.Suryakumar Yadav
All Aboard the 'Indian Mentality' Hypetrain
In many ways, Yadav’s answers echoed the brand of cricket his team has come to embody — what he described as the “Indian mentality”. Though there were concerns regarding India’s future in the shortest format of the game a couple of years ago, considering three crucial figures in Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja had all announced their retirement post the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, Yadav and Gautam Gambhir’s team have not seemed flustered one bit.
In fact, since Ro-Ko’s T20I retirement, India have lost only six out of 41 matches, with a winning percentage of 75.6% — highest among the twenty participating nations in this tournament.
Undoubtedly, India will be the team to beat in this competition. That is, if a team opts to turn out against the defending champions at all.