T20 World Cup: Win Over Namibia Perfect Tune-Up for India Before Pakistan Clash

Let’s be honest here. When the first and fifteenth ranked team of a format engage in a battle, the subplots tend to outweigh the outcome. Narratives drift toward what lies ahead rather than what unfolds in the immediate present.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash between India and Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on 12 February was one such encounter — and acknowledging this does not, in any way, diminish Namibia’s worth as competitors.