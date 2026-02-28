T20 World Cup: India Will Attack for All 20 Overs vs WI — Ryan Ten Doeschate

After a deflating 76-run defeat to South Africa, which also was their biggest defeat in terms of runs in the history of this competition, India made a statement return to normalcy when they defeated Zimbabwe by 72 runs in Chennai. Arguably, the most reassuring aspect from that victory was India’s batting, which scored 256/4 after being bowled out for 111 by the Proteas.

On that performance, and specifically on the versatility in batting unit, ten Doeschate elaborated: