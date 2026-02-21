T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav Is ‘Not Worried’ About Abhishek Sharma’s Form

Sharma, though, is not the only southpaw in the Indian team to have his form under the scanner. Tilak Varma has faced scrutiny as well, despite scoring 106 runs, and being India’s fourth-highest run-scorer at the moment. The reason being — a strike rate of 120.45, that is in striking contrast with India’s usual batting template that resonates with aggression.

Yadav, though, had a justification for it. He clarified that Varma has been assigned a specific role by the team management, and he is doing just that.