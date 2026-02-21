T20 World Cup 2026: ‘There’s No Spin in Ahmedabad,’ Quinton de Kock Reveals

Harmeet Singh for the United States of America. Gerhard Erasmus for Namibia. Saim Ayub for Pakistan. Aryan Dutt for the Netherlands.

When a team wins four matches on the bounce, finding frailties can be an exercise in futility. Yet, in the Indian cricket team, the Achilles’ heel has been laid bare — by Singh, Erasmus, Ayub and Dutt. In all the four group ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 stage matches, India have struggled against spinners.