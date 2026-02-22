T20 World Cup, India vs South Africa: Familiar Foes, Contrasting Concerns

Suryakumar Yadav and Quinton de Kock are contrasting personalities. Beyond the fact that both occupy pivotal roles in their respective teams, there are few similarities between the two. It was evident when each was confronted with questions they would have preferred to avoid on the eve of India’s clash against South Africa at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 — their responses could not have been more different.

Yadav was asked about Abhishek Sharma’s form. An idea was floated, which suggested the reintegration of Sanju Samson. To this, sporting the smile that has been a feature in all of Yadav’s press conference — forced or otherwise — he said: