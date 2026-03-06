T20 World Cup: New Zealand Are Always David in David vs Goliath — Glenn Phillips

The estimated population of Ahmedabad — the Indian city where the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final will be held between India and New Zealand — is about 9.27 million. The estimated population of New Zealand — the entire nation, that is — is about half of that of Ahmedabad, at roughly 5.3 million.
If one did not know already, the gargantuan disparity in population is a decent marker to highlight the contrast between the two finalists. That, New Zealand will be featuring in the final on Sunday, 8 March, where the Narendra Modi Stadium itself will hold more spectators than some of their major cities like Napier and Dunedin, is a fascinating story in itself.
What is more impressive that this has not been a flash in the pan performance from the Kiwis. In fact, they have been among the most consistent teams in international cricket over the last decade, and have made it atleast to the semi-finals of four of the last five T20 World Cups, including the ongoing edition. T20 cricket aside, they also featured in the ICC Champions Trophy final in 2025.
‘We Are Never Given a Chance’
Prior to the match against India, West Indies’ head coach Daren Sammy had called the contest David vs Goliath. Do New Zealand echo a similar sentiment?
The Quint asked this to Glenn Phillips, on the sidelines of New Zealand’s training session today. He replied:
We are never given a chance to even be in the semi-finals. Yet, we are always there. So, we will always be David.Glenn Phillips
Speaking on the challenges of New Zealand cricket, he elaborated:
Obviously, we've got a few less people in our country to have the luxury to choose from, which means obviously our high performance programme has to be very specific and catered for the population that we've got. The talent that comes out of India is phenomenal. They can probably pick three sides that would compete just as evenly in this World Cup. For us to go out and compete with teams around the world with such a small population is fantastic. We put it down to a lot to our team culture, our preparation and trying to do the little things well.Glenn Phillips
‘We Play to Entertain’
On Sunday, Phillips and his players will have to fight against not only the eleven blue jerseys on the field, but over a lakh supporters who will flock to the stadium in blue. The all-rounder, though, is looking to embrace the challenge.
We want to go out there and do our best for our country. Obviously, a packed crowd is fantastic. We play to entertain the people and regardless of whether they are supporting us or whether they're supporting India, it is fantastic for cricket in general.Glenn Phillips
‘Bumrah Is a Human as Well’
Albeit India have multiple match-winners in their ranks, there has hardly been anyone more effective than Jasprit Bumrah. In a semi-final where 499 runs were scored, Bumrah conceded only 33 runs, which effectively resulted in England’s defeat.
Phillips is counting on the ‘human’ side of Bumrah to trump his otherwise godly bowling powers.
Bumrah is a fantastic bowler. He has got so many variations, he hits the blockhole at the death incredibly well and obviously the way the England boys played him yesterday, in terms of trying to take the game to the last two overs and give themselves as much of a chance as possible. But Bumrah is human as well. He is allowed to have a bad day as are the rest of us. So hopefully, we will have a good day against him. A bowler is allowed to miss. If he happens to miss, we do have to put it away.Glenn Phillips
‘Final Is a One-Off Game’
As for his own team’s journey, New Zealand have shown glimpses of undisputed brilliance, but have not always been flawless. They blew South Africa away in the semi-final, on the back of a defeat to England.
Phillips is hopeful of a last push from his team — an almighty one, that will earn New Zealand what will be their maiden World Cup.
We are pretty happy with how we've gone about things. Obviously, we had a little bit of a hiccup against England there and we were in a strong position, but the way that we've come out against South Africa — it comes down to one game at a time. Knockout competitions seem to turn up for whoever is there on the day. The way Finn batted the other day was fantastic, along with Siefert, and the boys bowled incredibly well. So it's a one-off game again, and hopefully we can adapt well.Glenn Phillips