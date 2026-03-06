T20 World Cup: New Zealand Are Always David in David vs Goliath — Glenn Phillips

The estimated population of Ahmedabad — the Indian city where the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final will be held between India and New Zealand — is about 9.27 million. The estimated population of New Zealand — the entire nation, that is — is about half of that of Ahmedabad, at roughly 5.3 million.

If one did not know already, the gargantuan disparity in population is a decent marker to highlight the contrast between the two finalists. That, New Zealand will be featuring in the final on Sunday, 8 March, where the Narendra Modi Stadium itself will hold more spectators than some of their major cities like Napier and Dunedin, is a fascinating story in itself.