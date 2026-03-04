T20 World Cup: Allen, or Alien? Finn’s Ton Secures Final Ticket for New Zealand

The semi-finals of a T20 World Cup — or any World Cup for that matter — are always likely to be closely-contested encounters, for it features the top four teams of any tournament, who have toiled hard to be at that stage. Yet, when Finn Allen was batting in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Wednesday, 4 March, it seemed to be a men-against-boys affair.

Courtesy of Allen’s knock, New Zealand have not only qualified for the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, but they also recorded what was the fastest chase in this stage of the competition. Chasing a target of 170 runs against last edition’s runners-up, South Africa, New Zealand secured the victory in 12.5 overs, losing only one wicket in the process.