T20 World Cup: England Aren’t Perfect. Anything But. Yet, India Must Be Wary.

The England cricket team is the sporting equivalent of a Fast & Furious film. Short on substance, longer on self-belief than the evidence strictly warrants, almost wilfully predictable — and yet, somehow, impossible to look away from.
How, exactly, are they in the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026?
They should have lost their first match to Nepal. They did not. Sam Curran had only 10 runs to defend in the final over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and he did.
They should have lost their second match to the West Indies. They did. By 3 runs.
They could have lost their third match to Italy — yes, you read that right — if only Ben Manenti and Grant Stewart extended their partnership to beyond 92 runs.
They could have lost to Sri Lanka, if not for an epic batting collapse from Dasun Shanaka’s team.
They could have lost to Pakistan, if not for Harry Brook scoring his fifth century against the same opposition across formats.
They could have lost to New Zealand, if not for Rehan Ahmed recording his highest T20I score — a 7-ball 19.
And yet, here they are. Semi-finalists. Facing the world’s number-one ranked T20I side, on Indian soil, in front of Indian crowds.
The precise reason England have survived all of this is also the precise reason India should not dismiss them. A team that keeps finding ways to win — however inelegant, however improbable — is a team that knows something about winning.
No Better T20I Team Than England Since Harry Brook Became Captain
The 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup saw England suffering a 68-run defeat to India, in what was another semi-final contest between the two teams. Against the same opposition, the Three Lions lost 1-4 in a T20I series, and then followed it up with a horrific Champions Trophy offering, where they offered absolutely nothing — three matches, three defeats.
That marked the conclusion of Jos Buttler’s reign as the English skipper, and the white-ball responsibilities were given to Harry Brook. Since then, no captain has been more successful in this format of the game.
India are rightfully the number 1 ranked team in T20I cricket, but the only team who has had a better win percentage that Suryakumar Yadav’s boys since Brooks assumed captaincy is England.
England’s T20I Records Since Harry Brook Assumed Captaincy:
Matches — 20
Wins — 16
Defeats — 2
No Results — 2
Win Percentage — 80%
India, in that Same Period:
Matches — 28
Wins — 22
Defeats — 4
No Results — 2
Win Percentage — 78.57%
Highest Win/Loss Ratio Since Harry Brook Assumed Captaincy (Among Teams Competing in T20 World Cup 2026):
England — 8
India — 5.25
Canada — 2.6
Pakistan & USA — 2.33
Nepal — 2.166
Brook Acknowledges — India Are the Favourites
When The Quint informed Brook about that statistic, at the pre-match press conference ahead of the game, he said with a smile: I didn't even know that to be honest. That's news to me.
England are coming into this match with the acknowledgement that India will be the favourites. That, however, does not equate to England not giving themselves a fair chance.
We have obviously played some good cricket over the last year or so and Hopefully we can play some more good cricket tomorrow. I do believe that India were the favourites from the start of the competitions, as they should be on their home soil, home crowds and knowing the venues better than anyone else. But T20 is such a fickle game and anything can happen.Harry Brook
Will Jacks Is Happy With England’s Progression Under Harry Brook’s Captaincy
Among the major reasons behind England’s progression to the semi-final is the form of Will Jacks. With the bat, he is his team’s second-highest run-scorer, having scored 191 runs at an average of 63.66 and a strike rate if 176.85. That is not all, though, because he also had picked seven crucial wickets for his team.
When The Quint had asked him about the team’s morale, he mentioned:
I think we have been performing well over the last 12 months since Harry's become captain and we're very happy with that. It's been a progression. Personally, I've changed my role so it's been a bit of a gradual thing and a build-up to this World Cup. What we did in the last few weeks in Sri Lanka is another stepping stone to that and we come into here full of confidence and belief which is obviously very important that we can go a long way in this tournament but that doesn't guarantee us anything. We know that there's amazing teams in this World Cup and knockout cricket is tricky, so there's no guarantees. Everyone knows that India on home soil are the favourites.Will Jacks
How Brook & McCullum Eased Liam Dawson’s Way Back Into the Squad
Another bowler who has been very handy with his spin is Liam Dawson, having taken 10 wickets while maintaining an economy rate of only 7.30 runs per over. He made his comeback to the team after a three-year hiatus in the summer, but has never, for once, looked out of either depth or ideas. When The Quint had asked him about it, he had credited his captain and coach — Harry Brook and Brendan McCullum.
I didn’t think I’d play again, especially at the age I’m at. To come back and play all the T20s in the middle of our summer has been really good. I was very nervous going back into the environment because I hadn’t been around for a number of years, but it was very easy to settle back into the group. Brookie was very welcoming, same with Brendan. It was a really relaxed environment, but also a hard-working one where you want to get better.Liam Dawson
Contribution Even From Non-Contributors Like Jos Buttler
Perhaps the most telling illustration of how this England side operates came in the Nepal match, and it had nothing to do with runs or wickets. Jos Buttler — who has scored only 62 runs in this tournament at an average of 8.85, a return that would have finished a less established player’s tour — walked the entire length of the pitch from his wicketkeeping position to exchange a quiet word with pacer Luke Wood during a critical over. Wood took a wicket in that same over. England won.
Buttler had admitted to The Quint:
I've played quite a bit of cricket with Luke Wood actually at Lancashire, so I know him pretty well. As a wicketkeeper you can slow the game down a bit because it takes you a long time to get to the bowler. So just to take a bit of sting out the game at some times. And yeah, just trying to help. It's the beauty of the game. It's a team game. You're just trying to work out areas where you can assist your teammates and get the desired result.Jos Buttler
Jofra Archer vs Sanju Samson — A Key Matchup
Apart from the spinners, Jofra Archer could also prove to be a cause of concern for India. Despite blowing hot and cold throughout the competition, he has somehow found a way to bag 10 wickets.
More importantly, though, data from CricViz highlights he has dismissed India’s in-form opener, Sanju Samson, thrice in five T20I innings, often via short-pitched traps that forced the Indian keeper backfoot dismissals. Moreover, he leads the wicket-takers’ charts for scalps in the powerplay, with eight wickets to his name in that phase.
England Are Not Chasing Perfection
Brook, on the eve of the match, affirmed that imperfect England are not looking for perfection against India.
I don't believe that we need a perfect game to win the competition, to be honest. The games that we have won have been nowhere near perfect, and we still managed to get the wins convincingly in some of them and then tighten the other games. But it's just the unity that we've had to be able to get across the line, the belief that everybody's shown throughout them games and the calmness that we've had when the bowlers have been stuck, stood at the top of the mark or, for example, the way that Jacks and Rehan played it the other night, they were extremely calm and to get us over the line, needing 40 off the last three overs was awesome.Harry Brook
Teams like New Zealand and Pakistan let England get away with imperfection. India, as a rule, do not. The question is not whether England deserve to be here. They probably do not. The question — the one that matters tonight — is whether that has ever stopped them.