T20 World Cup: England Aren’t Perfect. Anything But. Yet, India Must Be Wary.

They should have lost their second match to the West Indies. They did. By 3 runs.

They could have lost their third match to Italy — yes, you read that right — if only Ben Manenti and Grant Stewart extended their partnership to beyond 92 runs.

They could have lost to Sri Lanka, if not for an epic batting collapse from Dasun Shanaka’s team.

They could have lost to Pakistan, if not for Harry Brook scoring his fifth century against the same opposition across formats.

They could have lost to New Zealand, if not for Rehan Ahmed recording his highest T20I score — a 7-ball 19.