T20 World Cup 2026: How Jos Buttler Used the Rishabh Pant Trick to Beat Nepal

England might not have envisaged themselves to stare at a defeat against Nepal in their opening ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 encounter, but they were. Chasing a target of 185 runs, Nepal were 171/5 after 18.3 overs. 14 runs were needed off 9 deliveries, and that particular over had already yielded 10 runs in 3 deliveries.

At that stage, former English captain Jos Buttler was seen making the long from his wicketkeeping position to have a word with the bowler, Luke Wood. Indeed, being the most experienced player in the current English squad, one would expect Buttler to impart his knowledge whenever applicable.