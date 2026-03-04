T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Doesn’t Worry About Technique — Morne Morkel

There are not many chinks visible in India’s armour, ahead of the semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, where they will take on England at the Wankhede Stadium on Thurday, 5 February. With a crushing defeat to South Africa serving as a wake-up call, Suryakumar Yadav’s team defeated Zimbabwe and the West Indies to qualify for the last four.

Sanju Samson, who has been found wanting for runs, played a knock of his life in the previous fixture, scoring an unbeaten 50-ball 97 against the men from the Caribbean. The likes of Tilak Varma are also back among runs.