T20 World Cup: Cummins Takes Hat-Trick as Australia Beat Bangladesh by 28 Runs

Fast bowler Pat Cummins etched his name in the record books, becoming just the second Australian to claim a hat-trick in a T20 World Cup match during his team's victory over Bangladesh in the Super 8 clash on Friday (according to IST) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

The Australian pacer reached a milestone by claiming three wickets across two separate overs. He took two wickets on the final two deliveries of his third over and then achieved the feat on the first ball of his last over, dismissing Towhid Hridoy, who was caught at short fine leg.