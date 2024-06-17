T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh Survive Nepal Scare To Qualify for Super 8

The Nepalese then picked up wickets in the fifth and sixth over to cap off a dominant Powerplay, having Bangladesh 31/4 at the six over mark.

Bangladesh attempted to rebuild their innings and slowly making their way past 50 runs. However, the crucial dismissal of Mahmudullah (13 off 13) put Bangladesh in a tough position after a miscommunication led to a frustrating run out.

Bangladesh were 57/5 at drinks, needing a huge few overs to work back into the contest. Post drinks, off-spinner Rohit Paudel produced a sharp-turning ball to trap the other danger man, Shakib Al Hasan (17 off 22), out lbw.