ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-final: Date, Timing, Matches, and Live Streaming

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-final Schedule: The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 has almost reached its end. Four teams, Including India, South Africa, Afghanistan and England have reached the semi-final stage of the tournament. There will be two semi-finals in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Thursday, 27 June 2024.

In the first semi-final match, Afghanistan will clash against South Africa at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba in Trinidad and Tobago. The match will start at 6 pm IST.

In the second semi-final match, India will face England at the Guyana National Stadium in Guyana. The game will begin at 8 pm IST. The winners of both the semi-finals will square off on 29 June in the final match at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados.