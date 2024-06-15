T20 World Cup: India’s Match Against Canada Gets Abandoned Without a Ball Bowled

The Group A match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 between India and Canada has been called off without a ball being bowled due to a wet outfield at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground on Saturday (15 June).

Saturday’s clash is also the third straight time a match in this tournament at Lauderhill has been abandoned after Sri Lanka-Nepal and Ireland-USA clashes faced the same fate. Former India cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Sanjay Manjrekar were extremely unhappy over the ground not being fully covered during the broadcast and strongly recommended in unison that a provision be made in ICC tournaments regulations about venues to be fully covered in case of inclement weather.