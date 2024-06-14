T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Eliminated as USA Qualify for Super 8

In a major upset, Pakistan have been eliminated from the race to qualify for the Super 8 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 – a couple of days before they could even play their last Group A match. This development comes after the game between co-hosts United States of America and Ireland was called off due to inclement weather on Friday (14 June).
Notably, Pakistan – who are currently third in Group A standings with two points in 3 matches – needed an Irish victory to remain alive in the competition, considering USA already have four points to their name. However, with the match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida’s Lauderhill being called off, USA will conclude their group-stage campaign with five points, subsequently securing an unassailable lead over the 2009 champions.
Even if Pakistan win their last match against Ireland, which will be played at the same venue on 16 June, they can only accumulate four points, and will remain a point shy of USA’s tally.
Not a ball was bowled at a damp Lauderhill in Florida and T20 World Cup co-hosts USA shared the points with Ireland. A wet outfield delayed the toss in Florida, and, after several inspections and the best efforts of the local ground staff, the game was abandoned.
The USA is not hosting the event for the first time but is also playing in its maiden T20 World Cup. They started the event by beating Canada and then stunned Pakistan to cause the biggest upset in the tournament.
USA's defeat to 2007 winner India, who have won all their three matches so far, had given some hopes to Pakistan, who have lost to archrivals and have only one win in three matches. But Friday's one point cleared the USA's path to the Super Eights and also gave a huge fillip to ICC's efforts to promote the game in the country.
(With inputs from IANS)
