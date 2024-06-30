T20 World Cup Final: Rohit, Virat – Who Said What After India Beat South Africa

India clinched a thrilling 7-run victory over South Africa in the Men’s T20 World Cup final 2024 at Barbados' Kensington Oval on Saturday, 29 June. Opting to bat first, India set a target of 177 runs. In response, South Africa could only muster 169/8.
As India ended an 11-year wait to lift the ICC trophy, let’s delve into what the captains of both sides and the players had to say:
This Was My Last T20 Game Playing for India: Virat Kohli
In a surprising announcement, Virat Kohli declared his retirement from T20 internationals, and said that it's now time for the next generation to lead the game forward.
This was my last T20 World Cup, this is exactly what we wanted to achieve. One day you feel like you can't get a run and this happens, God is great. Just the occasion, now or never kind of situation. This was my last T20 game playing for India. We wanted to lift that cup. Wanted to Yes I have, this was an open secret. Not something that I wasn't going to announce even if we had lost. Time for the next generation to take the T20 game forward and do wonders as we have seen them do in the IPL. I have no doubts that they will keep the flag waving high and take this team further from here now.Virat Kohli
It's been a long wait for us just waiting to win an ICC tournament. It's not just me alone. You look at someone like Rohit, he's played 9 T20 World Cups and this is my sixth. He deserves it as much as anyone else in the squad. Just happy we were able to get the job done and really it's hard to explain the emotions I felt after the game. I knew what kind of mindset I was in. I wasn't very confident in the last few games. I wasn't feeling really good out there. But when God has to bless you with something he shows in ways that you can't imagine and that's why I said I'm grateful and humbled right now and I bow my head. It's been difficult and hence the emotions of the game went as well and the way we came back and the kind of character the guys showed it's really difficult to hold things back. I think it's going to sink in a little later, the emotions are going to come to the surface a little later more but it's just an amazing day and I couldn't be more thankful.Virat Kohli
Very Proud of this Bunch of Boys: Rohit Sharma
Captain Rohit Sharma credited the team's relentless effort over the past 3-4 years for their victory, highlighting the extensive work behind the scenes. He also praised Virat Kohli, expressing confidence that Kohli would deliver on the big stage for the team.
Very hard to sum up what we have been through for the last 3-4 years. We work very hard as a team, lot has gone on behind the scenes. It is not today, it is what we have been doing for the last 3-4 years. We have played lots of high pressure games and come on the wrong side too. But the guys understand what is to be done when the back is against the wall, we stuck together and the guys, all of us really wanted to win this really bad. I am very proud of this bunch of boys to give us the liberty to play the way we want and execute. And credit needs to go to the management as well.Rohit Sharma
Nobody was in doubt with Virat's form. We know the quality he has, come the occasion the big players will stand up. Virat was holding that end up for us, we wanted someone to bat as long as possible. This wasn't a wicket where a new guy could come and play straight. That's where the experience of Virat comes through. I've been someone who has seen him play for so many years, but even I don't know how he does it. It is a masterclass. He backs his skills and he is a very confident lad. Hardik was brilliant as well, bowling that last over. Fantastic for the fans to support us through New York till Barbados. And all the guys in India, it is a late night but I'm sure they'll all be waiting to watch this. They have been waiting a long time, just like us, this is for them.Rohit Sharma
Gutted for the Time Being: Aiden Markram
The Protea skipper expressed that it was hurtful after the loss. Markram also credited his bowlers for their performance. The Protea skipper further said were worthy finalists.
Gutted for the time being, it will take some time to have a good reflection on this. Hurts quite a bit, but full credit to the bowlers and everyone else in this team. We bowled well, there wasn't a lot to work with and restrict them to a chaseable total. We batted well, came down to the wire in a great game of cricket but not quite there for us today. We've seen a lot of our games, it isn't over till the last ball is bowled. We never got comfortable and there was always scoreboard pressure. Having said that, this was a really good game which proves that we were worthy finalists. Hopefully this sets us up in a really good way, we pride ourselves on competing and hopefully we can put our skill to good use.Aiden Markram
I Don’t Usually Cry After a Game but the Emotions Are Taking Over: Jasprit Bumrah
Player of the tournament, Jasprit Bumrah, admitted that the side was in trouble at one point. The pacer said that he had kept his mind clear throughout the tournament.
Usually I’m the one who tries to keep my emotions in check and get the job done but today I don’t have many words, I don’t usually cry after a game but the emotions are taking over. We were in trouble but we’re really over the moon to win from that stage. My family is here, we came close last time and we got the job done, there’s no better feeling than to get your team through in a game like this. It just felt good, tried to keep myself in a bubble and tried not to think too far ahead. When the big day comes, you have to do it, throughout the tournament I felt very clear.Jasprit Bumrah
I always think about one ball and one over at a time, don’t think too far ahead. Emotions can take over, it was taking over but you have to keep it in check but now that the game is over, it can come out and you can scream and shout.I saw the ball was a bit scuffed up (in the 16th over) and it would reverse a bit, thought which would be the most difficult shot for the batter and was able to execute it.Jasprit Bumrah
It Means Everything for Me: Axar Patel
All-rounder Axar Patel remarked that the triumph means everything to him and that after battling multiple injuries over the past few years, he wanted to perform for India.
It means everything for me. When I came to this WC - last few years I've been getting injured, not getting that performance. I wanted to do something for India. Feeling proud. I tried to keep it simple. Just thought of it as another match. That worked for me. When I went to bat, I didn't think of what'll happen if I get out. Rohit is an amazing captain. He led India very well in this tournament. Rahul [Dravid] bhai asked us to enjoy, not take pressure. I thought I'm going down the order. When we lost three wickets, Rahul bhai suddenly asked me to pad up. Didn't have time to think about batting and it helped me.Axar Patel
It Means a Lot, Very Emotional: Hardik Pandya
Vice-captain Hardik Pandya was rather emotional India's win. The all-rounder said that it's a very special win for him after everything he has been through in the past 6 months.
It means a lot. Very emotional, we’ve been working very hard and something was not clicking. But today we got what the whole nation wanted. More special for me, how my last 6 months were, I haven’t spoken a word. I knew that if I kept working hard I could shine and do what I could do. Getting an opportunity like this makes it more special. We always believed, it was just about executing our plans and staying calm and letting the pressure come to them.Hardik Pandya
Credit to Jassi and the other bowlers for those last 5 overs. Knew it would not help me if I wasn’t calm, wanted to commit 100% to every ball I’ve bowled. I’ve always enjoyed pressure. Very happy for him (Dravid), he’s been a wonderful man, really enjoyed working with him, to give him a farewell like this is wonderful, have had a very good relationship with him and became friends. Very happy for all the support staff.Hardik Pandya
I’m Grateful I’m Here and Thankful: Moahammed Siraj
An emotional Mohammed Siraj heaped praise on Bumrah and said that he was the biggest game-changer for India.
My only belief was on Jassy (Bumrah) bhai (To turn this game around). He's the only game-changer. Whatever I thought exactly happened. Unbelievable feeling guys, can't explain. Last World Cup I (we) lost the final. Every professional cricketer wants to win the World Cup final. I'm grateful I'm here and thankful.Moahammed Siraj
