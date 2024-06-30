T20 World Cup Final: Rohit, Virat – Who Said What After India Beat South Africa

India clinched a thrilling 7-run victory over South Africa in the Men’s T20 World Cup final 2024 at Barbados' Kensington Oval on Saturday, 29 June. Opting to bat first, India set a target of 177 runs. In response, South Africa could only muster 169/8.

As India ended an 11-year wait to lift the ICC trophy, let’s delve into what the captains of both sides and the players had to say: