T20 World Cup: When & Where To Watch IND vs AUS Warm Up Match Live Streaming

T20 World Cup 2022: After playing two warm-up matches against Western Australia at W.A.C.A in Perth, team India (IND) is all set to square off against team Australia (AUS). The warm up match will be played today, 17 October 2022 in Brisbane. Team India will be captained by Rohit Sharma while Aaron Finch will lead Australian team. Out of the already played two warm matches against Western Australia, India won one match by 13 runs and lost the other one match by 36 runs. Talking about team India, Rohit Sharma didn't play in either of the games. Virat Kohli played in the second warm up math but he didn't bat. Mohammed Shami has replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the T20 World Cup 2022 and high expectations will be on him.

Let's us find out when and where to watch India vs Australia warm up match live streaming, date, timing, and other important details.