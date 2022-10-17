T20 World Cup: When & Where To Watch IND vs AUS Warm Up Match Live Streaming
T20 World Cup 2022: The IND vs AUS warm-up match will be played today, 17 October in Brisbane.
T20 World Cup 2022: After playing two warm-up matches against Western Australia at W.A.C.A in Perth, team India (IND) is all set to square off against team Australia (AUS). The warm up match will be played today, 17 October 2022 in Brisbane. Team India will be captained by Rohit Sharma while Aaron Finch will lead Australian team. Out of the already played two warm matches against Western Australia, India won one match by 13 runs and lost the other one match by 36 runs. Talking about team India, Rohit Sharma didn't play in either of the games. Virat Kohli played in the second warm up math but he didn't bat. Mohammed Shami has replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the T20 World Cup 2022 and high expectations will be on him.
Let's us find out when and where to watch India vs Australia warm up match live streaming, date, timing, and other important details.
T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Australia Warm-Up Match Will Be Played At?
The IND vs AUS warm up match will be played on Monday, 17 October 2022 at The Gabba Stadium in Brisbane.
T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up Match: At What Time Will Be IND vs AUS Match Start Today?
The India vs Australia warm-up match will start today at 9:30 am IST.
India vs Australia Warm-Up Match Will Be Broadcasted on Which Channels?
The IND vs AUS T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match will be broadcasted today, 17 October on Start Sports.
India vs Australia Warm-Up Match Live Streaming: T20 World Cup 2022
The live streaming of India vs Australia warm up match today will be available on the official website and app of Disney+Hotstar. You can also check this space to know the live scores and ball to ball updates.
