India vs Netherlands Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: When & How to Watch

Team India started its campaign at the T20 World Cup in total style with a four-wicket win over Pakistan on Sunday, 23 October. The Men in Blue are gearing up to face the Netherlands in their second match on Thursday, 27 October. Cricket fans in India are excited to watch the T20 World Cup between India and Netherlands on Thursday. Team India would aim to continue the winning momentum and improve their net run rate with a win over the Dutch side.

