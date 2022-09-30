New Zealand and UAE Unveil New Jerseys for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

UAE Change Primary Colours To Symbolize Progress

While the logo's key elements remain untouched, the colour palette incorporates a 'Gold and Sophisticated' look, which aims to honour and aspire to the vision of the country.



"Our Board is extremely proud of the new UAE Cricket logo, which denotes a rich history and honours the deep roots of our sport across the UAE, and, while we have retained core design elements we have embraced a dynamic shift of the primary colours to symbolise our progressive future and to better align with today's sports and business landscape."



"We are very excited to launch our new logo and kit ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup (2022), and we look forward to seeing (this kit) against the backdrop of spectacular World Cup venues in Australia," said Zayed Abbas, member of Emirates Cricket Board, who will also head to Australia for the mega event.