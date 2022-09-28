India ‘A’ Crush New Zealand ‘A’ by 106 Runs in 3rd ODI to Sweep Series 3-0

Shardul Thakur's blazing 33-ball 51 was well complemented by debutant Raj Angad Bawa's fine bowling show (4/11) as India 'A' crushed New Zealand 'A' by 106 runs in the third and final unofficial ODI to clinch the series 3-0 in Chennai on Tuesday, 28 September.

Captain Sanju Samson (54 off 68 balls) and Tilak Varma (50 off 62 balls) also scored half-centuries after India opted to bat but it was Thakur's blitzkrieg down the order that took the home side to 284 all out in 49.3 overs.

Thakur struck four boundaries and three sixes during his 33-ball entertaining knock.