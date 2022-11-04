T20 World Cup 2022: Jayawardene Praises Virat Kohli, Says ‘Class Is Permanent'

I Feel at Home: Virat Kohli

The former India skipper is also currently the highest run-scorer at the ongoing T20 World Cup with 220 runs including three half-centuries in four matches.



"It was a closer game than we would have liked. It was another good day with the bat. I am happy the World Cup is in Australia because I can play my shots here. I love playing in Adelaide. I feel at home and want to keep batting," said Kohli, who was named man of the match.



After beating Bangladesh, India will now face Zimbabwe in their last Super 12 game on Sunday, 6 November.