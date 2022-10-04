‘I Am Gutted,’ Says Jasprit Bumrah After Being Ruled Out of T20 World Cup 2022

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is "gutted" at not being able to lead the bowling attack for India in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 which gets underway on October 16. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Medical team on Monday ruled out Bumrah from the mega event.

"The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists. The BCCI will be naming a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon," the apex body of cricket in India said in a statement.