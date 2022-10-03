ADVERTISEMENT

Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of T20 World Cup Due to Injury

Bumrah is battling a back injury and had to sit out in the ongoing 3-match T20I series against South Africa as well.

The Quint
Published
Sports
1 min read
Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of T20 World Cup Due to Injury
i

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of Indian men's cricket team for the upcoming T20 world cup due to an injury. "The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

Bumrah is battling a back injury and had to sit out in the ongoing 3-match T20I series against South Africa as well.

A replacement for the 28-year-old has not been announced yet. The T20 world cup will begin on 16 October in Australia.

Also Read

T20 World Cup: Who Could Replace Jasprit Bumrah? Analysing India’s Pace Options

T20 World Cup: Who Could Replace Jasprit Bumrah? Analysing India’s Pace Options

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports

Topics:  Cricket   Jasprit Bumrah   T20 World Cup 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×