Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of T20 World Cup Due to Injury
Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of Indian men's cricket team for the upcoming T20 world cup due to an injury. "The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.
Bumrah is battling a back injury and had to sit out in the ongoing 3-match T20I series against South Africa as well.
A replacement for the 28-year-old has not been announced yet. The T20 world cup will begin on 16 October in Australia.
Topics: Cricket Jasprit Bumrah T20 World Cup
