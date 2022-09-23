BCCI Confirms AGM on 18 October; India’s Representative to ICC High on Agenda
Women's IPL is another important topic on the agenda circulated to the state associations.
The BCCI has confirmed its AGM (Annual General Meeting) will be held on 18 October. According to a notification sent by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, the AGM will be held in Mumbai.
Women's IPL is one of the important items on the agenda circulated to the state associations on Thursday, September 22.
Also on the agenda are election to the office-bearers: president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary and treasurer. High on the agenda will also be election of India's representative at the International Cricket Council.
The two candidates as of now are 77-year-old former BCCI strongman N Srinivasan and the 50-year-old current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.
There are 29 points on the agenda.
There will be election of two representatives (one male and one female) in apex council from Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA).
Two members from the general body will also be inducted into the governing council of IPL. There will be appointments of all the standing committees and cricket committees, including the Umpires' Committee.
There will be an appointment of ombudsman and ethics officer.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.