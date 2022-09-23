BCCI Confirms AGM on 18 October; India’s Representative to ICC High on Agenda

The BCCI has confirmed its AGM (Annual General Meeting) will be held on 18 October. According to a notification sent by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, the AGM will be held in Mumbai.

Women's IPL is one of the important items on the agenda circulated to the state associations on Thursday, September 22.

Also on the agenda are election to the office-bearers: president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary and treasurer. High on the agenda will also be election of India's representative at the International Cricket Council.