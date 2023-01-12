Suryakumar Yadav Closes in on All-Time Best ICC T20I Batting Rankings

Star India batter Suryakumar Yadav, who is making a habit out of breaking records, is inching closer towards the all-time ICC men's T20I batting rankings, extending his lead on top of the table from 883 rating points to 908 in the latest update on Wednesday, 11 January.

Following up his 36-ball 51 in the second T20I, Surya blasted a majestic century - his third in six months - in the series decider in Rajkot recently. The 51-ball 112 not out was laced with seven fours and nine sixes, not sparing an inch of the stadium with his sublime 360-degree hitting.

Unsurprisingly, he was the Player of the Match as India put on a colossal total of 228/5 and went on to register a massive 91-run win.