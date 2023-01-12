India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch IND vs SL Match
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST on Thursday, 12 January, as per details.
The Men in Blue are gearing up to seal the series 2-0 when they play against Sri Lanka in the second One-Day International(ODI) match today, on Thursday, 12 January 2023. It is important to note that earlier Team India had won the first ODI by 67 runs. Cricket fans in India are excited to watch the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match, which is set to take place today, on Thursday. Here are all the details you must know.
Cricket fans should note that India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be live streamed for those who want to watch it in their homes. There are plenty of positives for Team India after the win in the 1st ODI. Young speedster Umran Malik seems to make life difficult for Sri Lanka. The 2nd ODI match will be interesting.
Here are all the latest details you must know about India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI before the match begins. Interested viewers in the country should stay alert and take note of the updates so they can watch the match live on time.
What is the date of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI?
As per the latest official details, India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI is set to take place today, Thursday, 12 January 2023, as per schedule.
What is the match timing of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI?
According to the time mentioned on the official schedule, India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI is ready to begin at 1:30 PM IST. The toss for the match will take place at 1:00 PM IST.
What is the venue of the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI?
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will take place today, on Thursday, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI in the country?
Viewers in the country can watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI live on TV channels like Star Sports Network that include Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and HD channels.
Where can viewers watch the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI in the country?
Viewers in India can watch the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI on the Hotstar app. One should be alert to watch the match on time.
