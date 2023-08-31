Sri Lanka is getting ready to play against its arch-rivals Bangladesh in the first Group B match of the Asia Cup 2023. Fans across the globe are gearing up to watch the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup today, Thursday, 31 August. Cricket fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Asia Cup 2023 from anywhere they want on the scheduled date and time. One should know the upcoming match details and the latest announcements available online.
Sri Lanka will host Bangladesh on Thursday. As of now, it is confirmed that the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 will be played on 31 August. Sri Lanka is the defending Asia Cup champion. It is placed in the eighth position in the ICC ODI Team rankings. Bangladesh is ranked seventh in the team rankings, according to the details.
Here is everything you must know about the Asia Cup 2023 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh that is set to take place soon. Viewers in India should know the live streaming app and channel if they wish to watch the complete match.
When will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match be played?
The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to be played today, Thursday, 31 August.
When will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match begin today?
According to the official details stated on the schedule, the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup is set to start at 3:00 pm IST on Thursday.
Where will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup be played?
One should note that Sri Lanka will play against Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.
Which TV channel will broadcast Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 live in India?
According to the official details, the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup live broadcast will be available on the Star Sports network channels in India. One can watch the match live on Thursday.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 in India?
Viewers in India can watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup on the Disney+ Hotstar app, on Thursday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)