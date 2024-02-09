Iyer Likely to Miss Remaining Tests Against Eng Due to Back; Groin Pain – Report

Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer is likely to miss the remaining three Test matches against England due to an injury, says report.

Iyer has complained of stiffness in the back and pain in the groin area and he Iyer will be sent to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore for further tests, an Indian Express report said.

While the entire squad's playing kits for the second Test were flown directly from Vizag to Rajkot, the venue of the third Test which starts on 15 February, Iyer's equipment was specifically sent to his home in Mumbai.