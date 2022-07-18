Will Remember It for the Rest of My Life: Rishabh Pant on His Maiden ODI Ton

"Hopefully, I will remember (this knock) for the rest of my life. I was focusing on one ball at a time when I was batting. When your team is under pressure and you bat like that... something I aspire to do," Pant said in the post-match presentation ceremony.



Pant, who got the Player of the Match award for his batting heroics, said that he enjoys playing in England. "I always enjoy playing in England, and at the same time enjoy the atmosphere and the situation. The more you play the more experience you gain," he said.