I Got a Fresh Perspective About Life, Enjoy the Small Things Now: Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant is currently undergoing physiotherapy sessions after a successful surgery.
Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who is currently on the road to recovery after surviving a horrific car accident last December, shared a positive update on his fitness, saying: "I am much better now and making some good progress."
At around 5.30am on 30 December 2020, Pant was involved in a horrific accident when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.
The accident took place between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district. Speaking exclusively to IANS, Pant acknowledged the support and good wishes coming his way for his speedy recovery, adding that he's ready for the challenges ahead in this journey.
"I am much better now and making some good progress with my recovery. Hopefully, with the grace of God, and the support of the medical team, I will be fully fit very soon," he said about his current physical condition.
"It is hard for me to say if everything around me has become more positive or even negative. However, I've gained a fresh perspective on how I view my life now."
"Something I value today is enjoying my life to the fullest and this includes the smallest of things that we ignore in our daily routine. Everyone today is hustling and working extremely hard to achieve something special, but we've forgotten to enjoy the little things which give us joy every single day," the 25-year-old further said.
"I've found happiness in even being able to brush my teeth every day as well as something like sitting under the sun. While trying to achieve our goals, it seems like we've taken the regular things in life for granted. My biggest realisation and message would be that feeling blessed every day is also a blessing, and that's the mindset I've adopted since my setback and being able to enjoy every moment which comes my way is a takeaway I have for myself," stated Pant, explaining how he is enjoying the small things in life.
On being asked about his daily routine, he said "I try to follow my daily routine as per schedule. I wake up in the morning and then I undergo my first physiotherapy session of the day with my physiotherapist. Post that, I take some rest and time to refresh myself for the second session. I start my second session soon after, and train according to how much pain I can endure, especially after a tough first session. To end the day, I have a third session of physiotherapy in the evening, however I do have my daily fruits and fluids in between them."
‘I Can’t Wait To Get Back To Playing Cricket,’ Says Rishabh Pant
Pant further mentioned that he cannot wait to get back to the 22 yards, while for now, his primary objective remains getting on his feet again.
"I think it's difficult to say how much I miss cricket because my life literally revolves around it, but I am focusing on getting back to my feet now and I cannot wait to get back to doing what I love the most, to play cricket," he said.
"I'm glad and extremely grateful that I have so many well-wishers around me and people who always want the best for me. However, my message to my fans would be to keep supporting the Indian team and Delhi Capitals. Keep sending your love and I'll be back soon to make everyone happy again," the wicketkeeper-batter concluded.
