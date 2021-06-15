Rahul Dravid to Coach India on Sri Lanka Tour, Confirms Ganguly
Ravi Shastri will be England for the next four months with the Indian Test team.
Former India captain Rahul Dravid will coach the Indian limited-overs team on their tour of Sri Lanka next month, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly told Indian Express.
“Rahul Dravid will be the coach for the India tour to Sri Lanka.”Sourav Ganguly
The confirmation comes following weeks of speculation that this could be Dravid’s first stint as coach of the senior Indian team with the 48-year-old having coached India’s Under-19 and A teams before.
Regular coach Ravi Shastri is currently in England ahead of the WTC Final against New Zealand that starts on 18 June.
India are slated to play Sri Lanka in three ODIs on 13th July, 16th July and 18th July followed by three T20Is on 21st July, 23rd July and 25th July. Shikhar Dhawan has been named the captain for both formats with Bhuvneshwar Kumar his deputy.
The squad is currently in Mumbai where they will undergo quarantine for 2 weeks before leaving for SL on 28 June.
