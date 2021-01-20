Twitterati Thank Rahul Dravid After India’s Historic Win at Gabba 

Rahul Dravid started trending on social media as fans thanked him for grooming India's future stars.

Rahul Dravid is currently the Chief of the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore.
After India pulled off a stunning series win against all odds in Australia by win the Brisbane Test, among those congratulated apart from the team itself was National Cricket Academy chief Rahul Dravid.

Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid started trending on social media as fans thanked the former India A coach for grooming India's future stars. Young players like Shubham Gill, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan and Rishabh Pant helped Ajinkya Rahane and his men script history on the Australian soil.

The likes of Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar and Shubman Gill, all have played under Dravid at the Under-19 level.

While Pant and Washington had played in the U-19 team in 2016, Gill who made a vital 91 opening the innings during the chase, had played in the 2018 team managed by Dravid.

Published: 

