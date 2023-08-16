ADVERTISEMENT
Prithvi Shaw’s Stint With Northamptonshire Ends After ‘Serious’ Knee Injury

Scans have revealed that Prithvi Shaw will be out of action 'for a while.'

Prithvi Shaw’s successful stint with English county club Northamptonshire has come to an unexpected and premature conclusion, as the Indian cricketer suffered a knee injury while fielding in a Royal London One-Day Cup match against Durham on Sunday, 13 August.

After Shaw underwent scans, it was revealed that the injury is serious than expected and will keep him out of action for a while.

Commenting on the batter's injury, Northamptonshire’s head coach John Sadler said, “In his short stint Prithvi has made a huge impact on us as a club. It’s a huge shame he won’t be with us for the remainder of this comp.”
“As well as his performances on the field he had a huge impact in our dressing room. Nobody wanted to win games more than him and he contributed to us doing so. We wish him well and hope to see him scoring runs again soon,” he further added.

Shaw is currently the tournament's leading run-scorer. He scored 429 runs in four innings, including a record-breaking innings of 244 runs, which is also the highest-ever individual score in the history of the competition. The youngster will now be consulting a specialist in London. 

Topics:  COUNTY CRICKET   Prithvi Shaw 

