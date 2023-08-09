ADVERTISEMENT
India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Today: How To Watch Live Streaming

India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023: You can watch the live streaming in India on the FanCode app.

Raajwrita Dutta
Hockey
2 min read
India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Today: How To Watch Live Streaming
The Indian men’s hockey team is gearing up to play against Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 final group. As per the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 is set to take place on Wednesday, 9 August. Hockey fans across India are requested to stay alert and watch the match today to see which team wins. Everyone must know the latest details of the upcoming hockey match.

It is important to note that India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey match will be live streamed on Wednesday, 9 August, for those fans who will not be able to view it at the venue. India vs Pakistan hockey matches have created some pulsating contests through the years. Everyone is excited to watch the hockey match live on Wednesday.

Here are all the details you should know about India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey fixture today. Read to know the live streaming details in India and other updates about the upcoming match.

When will India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 be played?

As per the official details, India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy hockey match is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, 9 August 2023.

When will India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match start today?

India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match is set to start at 8:30 pm on Wednesday. One should remember the match time if one wants to watch the live streaming.

What is the venue of the India vs Pakistan hockey fixture today?

India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 live for viewers in India?

You can watch India vs Pakistan hockey match live broadcast today on the Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels. Make sure to watch the match at the scheduled time.

Where can you watch the live streaming of India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on Wednesday?

You can watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan hockey match on Wednesday on the FanCode app. Make sure to download the app if you want to watch the match.

