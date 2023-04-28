PBKS vs LSG Live Streaming IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast on TV

PBKS vs LSG Live Streaming & Telecast: According to the IPL 2023 Schedule, match 38 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be played on Friday, 28 April 2023, at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.
PBKS is currently at the position 6 of the IPL 2023 Points Table with 8 points. They won 4 matches and lost 3 out of 7. LSG are at position 4 in the points table with 8 points. They have also won 4 and lost 3 out of 7.
Both the teams are currently equal and would try their best to win Friday's match so that they secure their position in the 16th edition of the TATA Indian Premier League.
Let us read about PBKS vs LSG live streaming, telecast, date, time, venue, and other details below.
Punjab Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Match 38 Date
The PBKS vs LSG match 38 will be played on Friday, 28 April 2023.
When Will the PBKS vs LSG Match Start Today?
The PBKS vs LSG match 38 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Where Will Be the PBKS vs LSG Match Played?
The PBKS vs LSG match will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.
PBKS vs LSG IPL Match 38 Live Streaming
The PBKS vs LSG match will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India for free.
PBKS vs LSG IPL Match 2023 Live Telecast
The live telecast of PBKS vs LSG match 38 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)