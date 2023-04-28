ADVERTISEMENT

PBKS vs LSG Live Streaming IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast on TV

The live streaming of PBKS vs LSG match 38 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Cricket
1 min read
PBKS vs LSG Live Streaming & Telecast: According to the IPL 2023 Schedule, match 38 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be played on Friday, 28 April 2023, at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

PBKS is currently at the position 6 of the IPL 2023 Points Table  with 8 points. They won 4 matches and lost 3 out of 7. LSG are at position 4 in the points table with 8 points. They have also won 4 and lost 3 out of 7.

Both the teams are currently equal and would try their best to win Friday's match so that they secure their position in the 16th edition of the TATA Indian Premier League.

Let us read about PBKS vs LSG live streaming, telecast, date, time, venue, and other details below.

Punjab Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Match 38 Date

The PBKS vs LSG match 38 will be played on Friday, 28 April 2023.

When Will the PBKS vs LSG Match Start Today?

The PBKS vs LSG match 38 will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where Will Be the PBKS vs LSG Match Played?

The PBKS vs LSG match will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

PBKS vs LSG IPL Match 38 Live Streaming

The PBKS vs LSG match will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India for free.

PBKS vs LSG IPL Match 2023 Live Telecast

The live telecast of PBKS vs LSG match 38 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Topics:  PBKS vs LSG   IPL 2023   2023 IPL 

