Paktika Tragedy: Celebrating A Cricket Win, Afghanistan Players Lose Their Lives

Cricket has not stopped in Afghanistan, but for Ayoubi, who has been coaching Kabeer since he was kid, life has come to a standstill. Before the Kabul Premier League semi-final, players recited Surah Al-Fatiha and wore black armbands. But no gesture could bring peace to Ayoubi, who had lost one of his brightest protégés.

Taking his cue from the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), which has withdrawn from next month’s tri-series against Pakistan, Ayoubi made a decision of his own.

Speaking exclusively with The Quint, he says: