Are Manchester City Premier League Title Contender Anymore? Michael Owen Answers

Between 2019 and 2024, Manchester City reigned supreme over English football, capturing five of the six Premier League titles on offer. It was during this era that they also secured their maiden UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup crowns. To that glittering haul, add a pair of FA Cups, as many Community Shields, and three EFL Cups.
Yet, when former Premier League star Michael Owen visited India, the conversation rarely circled around City. Instead, the focus was on the two current title contenders — Arsenal and Liverpool. With Pep Guardiola’s men languishing fifth in the table with 13 points from seven matches, pundits and fans alike appear to have quietly written them out of this season’s title race.
The question naturally arises: what has gone wrong at Manchester City?
What Went Wrong At Manchester City
Speaking to The Quint during a Star Sports Press Room interaction, Owen reflected on City’s recent decline, reminding that they were the best club side on the planet in a not so distant past.
Manchester City’s case is interesting. I do think Manchester City were the best club team in the world for quite a while. They won the Champions League, of course, but even before that, during that era, the way Real Madrid beat them was unbelievable — City were probably the better team for 10 minutes across both legs. So, it’s fair to say that for about three to five years, Manchester City were almost unbeatable in the Premier League.Michael Owen
Elaborating on the plausible reasons behind City’s decline, Owen cited the departure of iconic stars like Kevin De Bruyne and an aging midfield.
I do think it’s fair to say they’re not the same team now. It’s the same manager, but that generation of players is either gone or getting older. You’ve already mentioned De Bruyne possibly leaving, and if you look at that midfield — Bernardo Silva, Kovacic, Gundogan, Rodri — none of them are getting any younger. That area might need a gradual overhaul in the next year or two.Michael Owen
Would it then be fair to hold Pep Guardiola responsible? Owen believes the Spaniard may have been slow to anticipate the inevitable transition.
I think this is the first time Pep Guardiola’s had a team that truly needs big changes. He inherited brilliant squads at Barcelona and Bayern Munich — world-class players he coached superbly — and at City, he’s built as he’s gone along. But if there’s one thing you could criticise him for, it might be that he didn’t see this transition coming. Maybe a season ago, he realised they weren’t quite as good as before and reacted by buying a lot of players at once. It felt a bit like panic, when perhaps a slower, more deliberate evolution — bringing in one or two younger players earlier — would’ve been wiser.Michael Owen
Are Manchester City A Title Contender Anymore?
As for whether City remain in contention for the crown, Owen offered a measured verdict.
Now, they’ve started the season well, and they’re still in the Premier League race. But for me, they’re the third-best team at the moment. I think this is now an evolving Manchester City side — one that needs patience, investment, and change to become vibrant again over the next few years. Right now, when I look at them, I think Arsenal and Liverpool are better.Michael Owen
