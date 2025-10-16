Unrelated Clips Shared as Recent Visuals From Afghanistan-Pakistan Escalations

A video showing several men with their eyes and hands tied standing together at the beginning, while a man dressed in military uniform could be seen inside a car towards the end, is going viral on the internet.
What's the claim?: Linking the clip to the recent Pakistan-Afghanistan escalations, an X (formerly Twitter) premium user shared it saying, "Afghan forces have crossed the Durand Line, advancing into Pakistan-controlled territory in Angoor Adda & Dir areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa..."
What is the truth?: Both these videos are old and have been stitched together to create the false claim.
While the first clip has been available on the internet since 2019, the second one could be traced back to at least 2023.
Details about the first video: On conducting a Google Lens search on the keyframes of the viral clip, we found the same visuals published on an unverified YouTube channel named 'Trending world'.
It was posted on 6 February 2019 and was titled, "Pak Army SSG training | beating with hard stick| world most dangerous training."
This clearly indicated that the visuals predated the recent escalations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
What about the second video?: We noticed the official Pakistani flag on the uniform and the name tag said "Sep A. Kareem".
News report: Taking this forward, we conducted a keyword search using the words "sepoy a kareem pakistan death" and found a news report published by Pakistan Today.
It said that two soldiers were martyred in the South Waziristan when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded.
The report mentioned that the military's media wing identified the soldiers as Sepoy Banaras Khan and Sepoy Abdul Karim.
Next, we found similar visuals that showed the same military personnel inside a car uploaded on an unverified YouTube channel.
It was posted on 10 May 2023 with a title that said, "pakistan army shaheed | shaheed soldier | army shaheed."
Conclusion: These evidences clearly show that the videos are old and are being falsely linked to the recent Afghanistan-Pakistan escalations.
