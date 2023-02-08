Pakistani Spinner Asif Afridi Banned From All Formats of Cricket for Two Years

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has banned international spinner Asif Afridi for a period of two years from all cricket after he pleaded guilty as charged for two violations under the PCB's Anti-Corruption Code for Participants.

"For the breach of Article 2.4.10, Mr Afridi was handed a two-year period of ineligibility, while he was given a six-month ban for the violation of Article 2.4.4. Both the periods of ineligibility will run concurrently and will commence from the day of his provisional suspension, which commenced on 12 September 2022," the PCB said in a statement.