Pakistani Spinner Asif Afridi Banned From All Formats of Cricket for Two Years
Besides domestic cricket, Asif Afridi has also featured in the Pakistan Super League for Multan Sultans.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has banned international spinner Asif Afridi for a period of two years from all cricket after he pleaded guilty as charged for two violations under the PCB's Anti-Corruption Code for Participants.
"For the breach of Article 2.4.10, Mr Afridi was handed a two-year period of ineligibility, while he was given a six-month ban for the violation of Article 2.4.4. Both the periods of ineligibility will run concurrently and will commence from the day of his provisional suspension, which commenced on 12 September 2022," the PCB said in a statement.
While reaching its determination on the sanction period, the PCB took into consideration the admission of guilt, expression of remorse, past track record and Asif Afridi's request that the PCB considers his case compassionately, claiming he had unintentionally breached the Code.
Chair of PCB Management Committee, Najam Sethi: "It gives the PCB no joy to suspend an international cricketer for two years, but we have a zero-tolerance approach towards such offences. As the game's governing body, we need to make examples, handle such matters robustly and send out strong messages to all cricketers.
"It is bitter fact that corruption poses a threat to our sport as selfish corrupters lure cricketers in different ways and methods. That's precisely why the PCB has been investing heavily on player education so that they remain vigilant and can help the PCB eradicate this menace by reporting approaches and if, despite all our best efforts to create awareness, a player falls victim to his greed, then the PCB has no sympathy."
