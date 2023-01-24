BCCI and PCB Could Clash in ACC’s February Meeting Over Calendar: Report

"For some time there hasn't been any ACC Board meeting and there were a lot of decisions being made and one of them we have challenged," Sethi said in a press conference. "Now the good news is that we managed to convince them to have their Board meeting and I will be attending it."

The point of contention between the two boards is the Asia Cup 2023 which is scheduled to be held in Pakistan in September. The event was thrown into uncertainty after Shah announced that the tournament should be moved to a neutral venue as India could not travel to Pakistan to participate.

Ramiz Raja, who was the PCB chief at that time, objected to it and said Pakistan will not travel to India for the ODI World Cup later this year