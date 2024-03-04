Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders in WPL 2024: Updated Names After UPW vs RCB Match

The Women's Premier League 2024 officially began on 23 February, as per schedule. The latest match was between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday, 4 March. The WPL points table 2024 is also updated after the latest match. The second season of the WPL is going on in full swing. Fans are excited to know the orange cap holders and the purple cap holders for this season. We have the important details for interested readers.
In the UPW vs RCB WPL 2024 match today, Monday, RCB won by 23 runs against UP Warriorz. You can take a look at the list of orange cap holders and purple cap holders in the Women's Premier League to stay informed. One should note that the ongoing tournament is being held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, as per the official details on the schedule.
Here is everything you must know about the orange cap holders and the purple cap holders in the Women's Premier League. Read till the end to know the latest updates.
Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024: Orange Cap Holders List
The Orange Cap in the Women's Premier League (WPL) tournament is awarded to the batsman who achieves the most runs in a particular season. It is an honourable title and focuses on the leading run-scorer of the tournament.
The player who is awarded the Orange Cap is known for their outstanding batting performance in the WPL season.
It is important to note that the Orange Cap holders change after every match depending on the latest run tally among the batsmen.
Here are the top WPL 2024 Orange Cap holders list after the UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore match on Monday, 4 March:
Smriti Mandhana (RCB) - 219 runs (5 matches).
Sabbhineni Meghana (RCB) - 164 runs (5 matches).
Grace Harris (UPW) - 158 runs (5 matches).
Alice Capsey (DC) - 148 runs (4 matches).
Meg Lanning (DC) - 148 runs (4 matches).
WPL 2024 Purple Cap: Updated List
The Purple Cap in the Women's Premier League (WPL) is awarded to the leading wicket-taker in a particular season. It acts as a symbol of brilliant performance for bowlers.
The player who is awarded the Purple Cap is the one who takes the maximum number of wickets in the tournament. The holders changed after every match.
Let's take a look at the top WPL 2024 Purple Cap holders list after the UPW vs RCB match on Monday:
Sophie Ecclestone (UPW) - 7 wickets (5 matches).
Radha Yadav (DC) - 7 wickets (4 matches).
Asha Shobana (RCB) - 7 wickets (5 matches).
Amelia Kerr (MI) - 7 wickets (4 matches).
Jess Jonassen (DC) - 6 wickets (2 matches).
