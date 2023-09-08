ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

MS Dhoni Spotted Playing Golf With Former USA President Donald Trump

MS Dhoni is currently in USA, where he was also seen watching an US Open match.

The Quint
Published
Cricket
2 min read
MS Dhoni Spotted Playing Golf With Former USA President Donald Trump
i
Like

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

In a picture that is now doing rounds of social media, the former captain of the Indian men’s cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, is seen playing golf alongside the former President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

Dhoni, who won his fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title earlier this year, is currently in USA. On Thursday, 7 September, he was spotted enjoying the US Open match between defending Wimbledon men’s singles champion Carlos Alcaraz, and Alexander Zverev.

Also Read

2023 World Cup Tickets for ‘Sold Out’ India Matches Being Re-Sold for Lakhs

2023 World Cup Tickets for ‘Sold Out’ India Matches Being Re-Sold for Lakhs
ADVERTISEMENT
The photo of Dhoni and Trump, taken at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, was uploaded on Instagram by a Dubai-based entrepreneur, Hitesh Sanghvi.

“Golf with @mahi7781, @realdonaldtrump and @rajiv.knack. Thank you Mr President for hosting us,” the caption read.

Also Read

India Squad for World Cup: Rahul & Surya Picked in 15-Member Team, Tilak Dropped

India Squad for World Cup: Rahul & Surya Picked in 15-Member Team, Tilak Dropped
ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump Reportedly Sets up Fundraiser for Rudy Giulani

According to a report in AP, the former USA President hosted a fundraiser at his golf club, for $100,000-per-plate, to raise funds for his former lawyer, and the former mayor of New York City, Rudy Giulani.

According to a report in AP, the former USA President hosted a fundraiser at his golf club, for $100,000-per-plate, to raise funds for his former lawyer, and the former mayor of New York City, Rudy Giulani.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×