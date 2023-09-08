MS Dhoni Spotted Playing Golf With Former USA President Donald Trump

In a picture that is now doing rounds of social media, the former captain of the Indian men’s cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, is seen playing golf alongside the former President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

Dhoni, who won his fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title earlier this year, is currently in USA. On Thursday, 7 September, he was spotted enjoying the US Open match between defending Wimbledon men’s singles champion Carlos Alcaraz, and Alexander Zverev.