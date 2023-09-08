MS Dhoni Spotted Playing Golf With Former USA President Donald Trump

In a picture that is now doing rounds of social media, the former captain of the Indian men’s cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, is seen playing golf alongside the former President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.
Dhoni, who won his fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title earlier this year, is currently in USA. On Thursday, 7 September, he was spotted enjoying the US Open match between defending Wimbledon men’s singles champion Carlos Alcaraz, and Alexander Zverev.
The photo of Dhoni and Trump, taken at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, was uploaded on Instagram by a Dubai-based entrepreneur, Hitesh Sanghvi.
“Golf with @mahi7781, @realdonaldtrump and @rajiv.knack. Thank you Mr President for hosting us,” the caption read.
Donald Trump Reportedly Sets up Fundraiser for Rudy Giulani
According to a report in AP, the former USA President hosted a fundraiser at his golf club, for $100,000-per-plate, to raise funds for his former lawyer, and the former mayor of New York City, Rudy Giulani.
According to a report in AP, the former USA President hosted a fundraiser at his golf club, for $100,000-per-plate, to raise funds for his former lawyer, and the former mayor of New York City, Rudy Giulani.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)