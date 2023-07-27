Mithali Raj Condemns Harmanpreet Kaur's Actions in ODI vs Bangladesh

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was suspended for India's next two international matches following the breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct, on Tuesday which means she miss India's first two matches at the 2023 Asian Games.

Harmanpreet was fined 50 per cent of her match fee and three demerit points were added to her disciplinary record for a Level 2 offence after she was found guilty of breaching article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision”.

Harmanpreet was also fined 25 per cent of her match fee for a Level 1 offence after she was found guilty of breaching article 2.7, which relates to “public criticism about an incident occurring in an international match.”

The first incident occurred in the 34th over of India’s innings when Kaur hit the wickets with her bat in a show of dissent after she was adjudged caught at slip off spinner Nahida Akter. She was clearly unhappy with the decision as she felt the ball had come off her pad and expressed her frustration by smashing the stumps with her bat.

The other incident was during the presentation ceremony when Kaur criticized the umpiring in the match. Harmanpreet heavily criticised the umpires and termed their decision disappointing.