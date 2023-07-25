ICC Suspend Indian Captain Harmanpreet Kaur For 2 International Matches

Following her on-field and post-match outbursts during Saturday's third ODI against Bangladesh, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been suspended for the team's next two matches by the ICC.
The sanctions mean she will miss two key fixtures of the Asian Games with India getting a direct entry into the quarter-finals, thus meaning she will miss the quarters and possibly the semis as well, if India qualify.
Kaur was reprimanded by the ICC for two separate, but connected, incidents.
She was fined 50 per cent of her match fee and given three demerit points that come with a Level 2 offence after she was found guilty of 'breaching article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'showing dissent at an umpire’s decision', said the ICC's press release.
The incident occurred in the 34th over of the Indian innings when Harmanpreet was batting and went for a sweep off Nahida Akter but missed the delivery and the ball seemingly went to slip, off her pad. On Nahida’s appeal, the umpire though raised the finger, leaving Harmanpreet furious. In anger, she hit the stumps with her bat and exchanged a few angry words with the umpire before walking towards the pavilion. On the way, she showed a thumbs up to the crowd when she reached the boundary ropes.
The second was a Level 1 offence for which she has been reprimanded, for her comments during the post-match presentation where she called the umpiring in the match 'pathetic'.
Speaking after the drawn ODI, Harmanpreet said, 'Some pathetic umpiring was done and we are really disappointed about some decisions given by the umpires.'
'The kind of umpiring that was happening, we were very surprised. The next time when we come to Bangladesh we will make sure we have to deal with this type of umpiring and prepare ourselves accordingly,' she added.
For her comments, Harman was found guilty of breaching article 2.7 of ICC's Code of Conduct, which relates to 'public criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match'. For this Level 1 offence, Harmanpreet has been fined 25 per cent of her match fee.
There was no formal hearing as the Indian skipper 'admitted the offences and accepted the sanctions,' said the ICC.
