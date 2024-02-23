ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

India vs England 4th Test Match: When & Where To Watch IND vs ENG Live Streaming

IND vs ENG 4th test match will be played today on 23 February 2024 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Cricket
1 min read
India and England will clash in the 4th test match today on Friday, 23 February 2024. The game will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Currently, team India is leading the series by 2-1, and will definitely try their best to win today's match to take a 3-1 lead in the series. However, the absence of Jasprit Bumrah from the Indian squad may pose a great challenge to the hosts.

Team England on the other hand will leave no stone unturned to bounce back from their defeat in the previous encounter. Let us check out the IND vs ENG 4th test match date, time, venue, squads, live streaming, telecast, and other important details below.

When is the India vs England 4th Test Match

The India vs England 4th test match will be played today on 23 February 2024.

Where is the India vs England 4th Test Match?

The India vs England 4th test match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

At What Time Will the India vs England 4th Test Match Begin?

The India vs England 4th test match will start at 9:30 am IST.

When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming of India vs England 4th Test Match?

The India vs England 4th test match will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website.

Where To Watch the Live Telecast of India vs England 4th Test Match?

The India vs England 4th test match will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 network.

 India vs England 4th Test Match Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rajat Patidar, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Srikar Bharat (wk), Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, and Mohammed SirajBowler.

England Squad: Ben Stokes (c), Joe RootBatter, Zak Crawley, Daniel Lawrence, Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Pope, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson, and Jack Leach.

Topics:  India vs England   Ind Vs Eng 

