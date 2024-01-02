Really Happy To Be a Part of the Team, Says Siddharth Manimaran on LSG IPL Deal

For the last two years, Tamil Nadu’s tall left-arm spinner Siddharth Manimaran wasn’t a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after being a member of Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals camps in 2020 and 2021 seasons respectively.

But the IPL Auction at Dubai last month marked a change for Siddharth, who entered the fray with a base price of INR 20 lakhs. He was picked by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 2.4 crore, staving off a challenge from the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

When the proceedings for acquiring his services were happening, Siddharth was at his friend’s place and wasn’t seeing the action on television. “I didn't want to see it because I was a bit nervous. So I felt it's better not to watch it. My friends were watching it and afterwards, they told me that I was picked by Lucknow team.”