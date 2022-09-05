‘Jeeta Toh Hindustani, Haara Toh Khalistani’: What Trolling of Arshdeep Shows Us

And yes, before you come at me in the comments with the “#NotAllFans” argument, I acknowledge that there are loads of Indian cricket fans who have expressed solidarity with Arshdeep even as trolls laid siege on his social media profiles, barraging him with the most humiliating of insults and communal slurs.

Some of these derogatory tweets have allegedly been made by accounts based in Pakistan, and there may surely be some folks across the border who seek to aid polarisation in India by doing this. But what is important to note is that there are loads of Indian accounts who are posting such abusive tweets and comments as well.